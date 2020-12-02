French paedophile caught in act with three boys

UJJWAL SATYAL

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 1

The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police, with the help of Pokhara Police, has arrested French citizen Christia Serge Henri Nougaret on then charge of sexually abusing three young boys — all under 12 years of age.

The 60-year-old resident of Bagneres-De-Luchon was arrested from an isolated area on the banks of Purkhekhola in Pokhara Metropolitan City yesterday in a compromising position along with three boys aged 12, eight and seven years.

Henri Nougaret, living at Khahare of PMC for some time, had married a Nepali woman and was living in the country with a non-tourist visa. Henri Nougaret, passport number, 12AX26679, also a former computer engineer was a frequent visitor of Nepal for the last 16 years, according to police.

The CIB had intensified its search of Henri Nougaret for some days after receiving a tip-off that a foreigner was luring young boys around isolated lakes and river areas and molesting them sexually.

“Our team went to Pokhara a few days ago after we confirmed the man was actually into such heinous crime,” CIB’s Superintendent of Police Bel Bahadur Pandey said.

A police officer at District Police Office Kaski told THT over phone that police caught him red-handed molesting the young boys in the river.

“Henri Nougaret was shocked to find us as he was writhing with the nude boys in his underpants, when we suddenly bumped into him.”

Police have also found several nude pictures of the boys in his mobile phone, some of them were seminude pictures of the man himself hugging and playing with the boys.

The police source further said that the man used to insert his fingers into the anus of the boys, and he made them masturbate him. The man would also touch and caress the private parts of the young boys.

“All the acts, according to the boys were conducted outdoors around isolated places near lakes and river banks around Pokhara,” the police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

These boys from underprivileged families were lured by the foreigner in exchange for sweets, money and electronic gadgets, according to police.

The boys have been handed over to their families after counselling.

After Henri Nougaret’s arrest, CIB handed him over to Kaski District Police, which has charged him with two offences — child sex abuse and sodomy.

The Criminal Code Act of Nepal provisions life imprisonment for those convicted of sodomising children below eight years old. A similar act provisions jail term of 18 to 20 years if the child victim is between 10 and 14 years old.

Meanwhile, Kaski District Court has remanded Henri Nougaret to 10 days of judicial custody to provide time for police to carry out further investigation.

