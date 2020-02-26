Frequent power outage affects life in Tanahun

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, February 25

Life in Ward No 6 of Byas Municipality, Tanhaun, has been adversely affected due to frequent power outage.

The municipality is facing this problem due to very old and dilapidated utility poles that collapse even when there is mild wind.

As many as 150 households in Sanjha of the municipality have been facing problems due to frequent power outage.

Krishna Bahadur Rana, a local, said frequent power outage had hampered the studies of children. “It has also affected small-scale industries operating at the local level,” he added.

Community Electrification Service Centre at Sishaghat looks after power supply in the area. Ward Chair Surya Bhakta Bhandari said the centre could not provide uninterrupted power supply due to old and dilapidated utility poles. “The problem could not be sorted out on time as the centre failed to work in coordination with the ward office,” he added. Bhandari said that dilapidated utility poles had posed serious threat to people’s lives.

Another local, Krishna Raj Dhungana, said that the naked wires were dangling from the collapsed utility poles. He said that the centre had taken no initiative to replace the old utility poles despite frequent requests.

Meanwhile, Manager at the centre Rakesh Karmacharya said preparations were under way to replace the wooden utility poles. “We will start installing iron poles soon,” he said. He further informed that dilapidated old wooden poles would be replaced soon in Sanjha and Tijubatha, among other places, in the district.

