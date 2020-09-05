Frontline workers contract COVID in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 4
COVID-19 cases are increasing among health workers, security personnel, government employees and journalists in Saptari.
Fifteen health workers, eight Nepali Army personnel, eight government staffers and 37 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. Out of them, one has succumbed to the virus.
Of the COVID patients, three are journalists. According to Chief Duniyalal Yadav at the District Health Office, nine police personnel have recovered from the virus while 28 are in isolation.
Nine Nepali Army personnel of Bhim Dal Gan, who have been suffering from the disease are receiving treatment. Out of 15 infected health workers, 13 have recovered from the respiratory contagion while two are in isolation.
Employees of Nepal Telecom, Nepal Electricity Authority, banks, local levels and court have tested positive for the virus. Of them, one employee working at Nepal Telecom lost his life due to the deadly contagion.
COVID cases among frontline workers such as health workers, security personnel and mediapersons are increasingly at an alarming rate. Saptari has recorded 850 COVID cases. Eight have succumbed to the respiratory contagion in the district. Similarly, 617 people have recovered from the virus.
