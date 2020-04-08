Full cooking gas cylinders to be available from Sunday

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The state-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has decided to sell full Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from coming Sunday.

Today’s meeting of the Board of Directors of the NOC took the decision to open the sale of full cylinder weighing 14.2 kg.

It may be noted that the companies had urged the corporation to allow the sale and distribution of full cylinder, citing dwindle in the sale volume of half-filled cylinder in the recent days.

Considering the likelihood of scarcity, the NOC had since March 29 instructed the gas bottling companies to sell half-filled cylinder weighing 7.1 kg.

