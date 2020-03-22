Gaddachauki border point to be closed for indefinite period from Tuesday amid COVID-19 crisis

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The District Administration Office, Kanchanpur, has decided to shut down Gaddachauki border point in the far-western region from Tuesday for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal.

A meeting chaired by the Chief District Officer, Nur Hari Khatiwada, decided to close down the Gaddachauki transit point which connects Banbasa of India, effective from Tuesday morning until the further notice.

Likewise, the meeting also decided to lockdown Bhimdatta Municipality from Sunday midnight to prevent coronavirus from spreading in the region.

All manufacturing firms, businesses, market, educational institutions, transportation except ambulance, rescue vehicles and daily consumable shops will remain open in the area.

The government has also decided to keep record of all persons entering Nepal via Gaddachauki transit in the system to fight against the COVID-19 in Nepal.

The administration has also urged the locals not to come out of house except in case of emergency purpose. If anyone is found to be violating the virus-curfew they would be questioned by the security personnel and would be penalised as per the prevailing laws.

All the government officials and private-sector employees in essential services are urged to carry out their respective duties from their offices.

In order to prevent the global pandemic, teams consisting of district-level officials from all forms of government has been formed to monitor, inspect transit points, health desks for effective monitoring in the area.

