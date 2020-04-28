Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A food bank which was set up at Gajuri Rural Municipality for people affected by the coronavirus-lockdown, has proved to be effective.

With the establishment of the food bank in the Municipality, locals are collecting food materials and cash to cater to the needs of people, to avoid food crisis in the long run.

According to the Chairperson of the Rural Municipality Rajendra Bikram Basnet, many people have been inquiring about the concept of food bank which has been started to address possible food crisis in the area. “Currently, new policies and programmes are being formulated to fight crisis in the coming days so that no one goes hungry.”

Sita Dhungana, vice-chairperson of the municipality said, “A food bank is set up, operated and distributed for sustainable management as per the provisions of the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act so that every citizen can fight hunger and food insecurity in the country.”

Dhungana added that programmes and budget will be formulated to make food available to those who do not have enough food throughout the year. As many as 796 families have enough to eat for about six months, informed Dhungana.

As many as 51 persons and organizations have donated 14,171 kg of rice, 1,160 kg of pulses, 537 liters of mineral oil, 633 kg salt, 40 kg of snacks, 35 crates of eggs and 1,000 kg of beans, 40 kg flattened rice, 50 kgs potatoes, 683 kg of soap and 85 kg cabbage, among others.

The Rural Municipality has procured 30,000 kg of rice, 2,500 kg of pulses, 1,500 kg of oil, 1,000 kg of salt and 1,000 kg of soap, respectively.

Furthermore, money collected from a total of 43 people’s representatives of the village has already been deposited in the food bank. Everyone, including general citizens in the country and abroad, cooperatives and financial institutions, non-governmental organizations, industrialists, traders and businessmen, among others are assisting in this campaign.

