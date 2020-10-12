Gandaki guv bats for vocational education

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 11
Chief of Gandaki Province Amik Sherchan today lauded the Rotary Club’s contributions to social causes.
At a programme organised by Rotary Club in Pokhara to hand over PCR test-kits and stationery materials, Province Governor Sherchan commended the initiatives taken by Rotary Club to enhance the quality of education in community schools across the country.
Further, Sherchan pitched for vocational education and underscored the need of production-oriented education system.
“Education should be practical. The incumbent provincial government has increased investment in technical education considering its importance in job creation and encouraging youths towards entrepreneurship,” he noted.
On the occasion, Sherchan distributed teaching materials to 33 community schools of various districts in Gandaki Province provided by the Rotary International 3292 District.
Similarly, Sherchan and Rotary International 3292 District Governor Kiranlal Shrestha handed over PCR test-kits to Byas Municipality in Tanahun district.
The test-kits are worth around Rs 1.2 million.
With the PCR test-kits, as many as eight nasal and throat swabs can be tested within three hours.
A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The price of precious metals bobbed during the trading week of October 4 to 9, but eventually recorded gain over the review period as optimism over more federal fiscal aid pushed the stock market and gold higher at the end of the week. The rate publicised by the Federatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact Nepal’s aim to become self reliant in fish, meat and milk. Presenting a paper at the ongoing Second NRN Global Knowledge Convention organised by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Director at Livestock Dep Read More...
POKHARA: A girl died after the scooter she was riding on was hit by a jeep along the Pokhara-Baglung Lokmarg in Pokhara Metropolitan City-2 of Kaski district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Tara BK (26) of Dhumpus in Machhapurchchhre Rural Municipality-7 of Kaski district. Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show fo Read More...
LAKE CHARLES: A blue tarp covered a hole in their roof, torn open when the last hurricane blew through. Friday night, the next hurricane tried to rip the tarp away. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Hurricane Delta in their Lake Charles home, damaged just weeks earlier by Hurri Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure is the world's second highest behi Read More...
WASHINGTON: The White House doctor said that President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities. In a memo re Read More...
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium but says negotiations over a new contract have yet to take place. De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, as well as a host of individual accolades, since his arrival from VfL Wol Read More...