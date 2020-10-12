Gandaki guv bats for vocational education

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 11

Chief of Gandaki Province Amik Sherchan today lauded the Rotary Club’s contributions to social causes.

At a programme organised by Rotary Club in Pokhara to hand over PCR test-kits and stationery materials, Province Governor Sherchan commended the initiatives taken by Rotary Club to enhance the quality of education in community schools across the country.

Further, Sherchan pitched for vocational education and underscored the need of production-oriented education system.

“Education should be practical. The incumbent provincial government has increased investment in technical education considering its importance in job creation and encouraging youths towards entrepreneurship,” he noted.

On the occasion, Sherchan distributed teaching materials to 33 community schools of various districts in Gandaki Province provided by the Rotary International 3292 District.

Similarly, Sherchan and Rotary International 3292 District Governor Kiranlal Shrestha handed over PCR test-kits to Byas Municipality in Tanahun district.

The test-kits are worth around Rs 1.2 million.

With the PCR test-kits, as many as eight nasal and throat swabs can be tested within three hours.

