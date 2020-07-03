Gandaki PA panel president donates perks to corona fund

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











POKHARA, JULY 2

Gandaki Province Public Accounts Committee President Kumar Khadka has declared he will be donating part of his facilities to the Corona Fund in the province.

He made the announcement while tabling a protest notice on the bill tabled at the PA meeting proposing facilities for the village and town assemblies and district coordination committee members today. “I hereby declare I will return the vehicle and driver I am entitled to as president of the Public Accounts Committee to the government from today until Ashiwn (September-October),” he said.

Khadka also announced he was donating the entire money he was entitled to under different headings, up to the month of September-October, to the Corona Fund to help the government fight the pandemic. “Though not always feasible, I also urge other PA members to donate their allowances till the month of Ashwin to fight COVID-19,” Khadka said.

Regarding his protest against the bill, Khadka said, “I agree local level representatives need facilities, but this is not the right time to attend to these matters when the entire country is fighting against a deadly disease.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook