Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Gandaki Province has intensified the process of conducting Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) in the province, with an aim of completing 4,000 tests within five days. All the 751 tests done in last three days have resulted negative.

According to Chief of Baglung District Health Office, Suraj Guraun, samples collected from people in home-quarantine, and that of people who have come into contact of infected ones are being tested. He added that 900 more of such tests would be completed by Tuesday.

In Baglung district only, 580 samples have been collected till date.

