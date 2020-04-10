CM Gurung meets COVID-19 patient

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, April 9

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung today held a conversation with COVID-19 patient Ansu Sapkota, 19, who is receiving treatment at Dhaulagiri Hospital.

CM Gurung took information from the patient today morning and urged her to be confident and self-reliant.

Sapkota of Baglung was admitted to the hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus.

According to CM Gurung’s press adviser Bikram Neupane, Sapkota said her health condition was improving. CM Gurung said the disease would be controlled if she was courageous and bold.

“You will head to your house after complete recovery,” he said.

CM Gurung advised her to take boiled water regularly. He further requested her to be patient as three to four more tests would have to be carried out.

Coronavirus was confirmed in Sapkota after she returned to Nepal from Belgium via Qatar. She did not want anonymity so various media had made her health status public.

Another woman from the same district Baglung, who came with Sapkota, was also confirmed as COVID-19 positive.

Both of them are in the isolation ward of Dhaulagiri Hospital.

