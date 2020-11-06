Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Four persons including a 29-day-old infant succumbed to COVID-19 in Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district in the last 24 hours.

Two men and a baby from Pokhara Metropolitan City, and a youth from Baglung district who were undergoing treatment in Pokhara-based hospitals are the latest to have passed away from the disease, according to director at Gandaki Province Health Directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

The 29-day-old baby who died at 12:15 am today was admitted to the hospital about four days ago, senior paediatrician at Pokhara Health Sciences Academy (Western Zonal Hospital), Ramchandra Bastola informed.

The two persons undergoing treatment at the academy — a 29-year-old man of Jaimini Municipality-9 in Baglung district and a 57-year-old man of Pokhara-10 died at 8:50 pm and 11:30 pm, respectively, on Thursday.

Likewise, a 75-year-old man of Pokhara-17 died in course of treatment at Gandaki Medical College, at 9:00 am, on Friday.

With the four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 fatalities have reached 100 in the province, according to Gandaki Province Health Directorate.

