POKHARA: Four persons including a 29-day-old infant succumbed to COVID-19 in Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district in the last 24 hours.
Two men and a baby from Pokhara Metropolitan City, and a youth from Baglung district who were undergoing treatment in Pokhara-based hospitals are the latest to have passed away from the disease, according to director at Gandaki Province Health Directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.
The 29-day-old baby who died at 12:15 am today was admitted to the hospital about four days ago, senior paediatrician at Pokhara Health Sciences Academy (Western Zonal Hospital), Ramchandra Bastola informed.
The two persons undergoing treatment at the academy — a 29-year-old man of Jaimini Municipality-9 in Baglung district and a 57-year-old man of Pokhara-10 died at 8:50 pm and 11:30 pm, respectively, on Thursday.
Likewise, a 75-year-old man of Pokhara-17 died in course of treatment at Gandaki Medical College, at 9:00 am, on Friday.
With the four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 fatalities have reached 100 in the province, according to Gandaki Province Health Directorate.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday. CIAA's Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,398 additional Covid-19 cases on Thursday Till date, 1,507,19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population, up to 99% Read More...
LONDON: Two own goals helped Arsenal recover from falling behind to crush Molde 4-1 in Europa League Group B on Thursday, with Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock also scoring for the Londoners. Arsenal struggled to deal with Molde's aggressive pressing game and that led to Martin Ellingsen's Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 The Hindu Kush Himalaya region faces the threat of climate and ecological change. Urgent coordinated action is needed to save it, warned experts from five mountain countries of Asia, including Nepal. They were speaking at a session on ‘the HKH Call to Action: Maintai Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has warned local levels against signing any Memorandum of Understanding with foreign counterparts to establish sister relationship without prior approval of the Government of Nepal. A notice issued by the MoFAGA t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5 Women central members of the main opposition Nepali Congress party have demanded one-third representation of women at all levels of the party structure. At a virtual interaction on ‘14th General Convention of Nepali Congress and Women Leadership’ organised by Girija P Read More...