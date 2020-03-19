Ministers’ property details made public

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, March 18

Ministers of Gandaki Province made public their property details today two years after the government was formed.

Provincial government Spokesperson Ramsharan Basnet made the details public amidst a press conference today.

As per the documents made public, Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is seen as the richest person in the Cabinet.

A resident of Lamjung, the CM has 37 ropani land in his name in his home district. Besides, he has 51 tola gold, 90 tola silver and a total of 1.65 million rupees in bank balance in different banks.

While his wife Kumarimuni Gurung has an estate in her name in Lamjung itself, the documents of property declaration show the chief minister’s sister Ash Kumari Gurung as having 29.14 ropani land in her name.

Besides, eight million rupees is seen in bank balances in the name of his wife and son Bigyan, who is a pilot.

Likewise, as per the details disclosed by Financial Affairs and Planning Minister Kiran Gurung, he has 11.5 ropani land in his mother’s name in Tanahun’s Bhimad and 89 ropani in his late father’s name. The land is mentioned as joint property of the five siblings including the minister.

Similarly, the minister owns a plot with an area of 225.20 square metres in Pokhara, 6.6 ana in Parbat’s Falebat and five ana land in Lalitpur’s Dhapakhel in his name. Similarly, he has four tola gold in his name and a bank balance of 100,000 rupees; his wife Krishna Kumari Shrestha has 15 tola gold in her name.

Similarly, property details of Internal Affairs and Law Minister Hari Bahadur Chuman, government Spokesperson and Physical Infrastructure Minister Basnet, Industry Tourism Forest and Environment Minister Bikash Lamsal and Land Management Agriculture and Cooperative Minister Lekh Bahadur Thapa were also made public.

Government Spokesperson Basnet, however, said that the property details of Social Development Minister Naradevi Pun couldn’t be made public as she hadn’t submitted the same so far. Yesterday was the second anniversary when the Cabinet in Gandaki Province was formed.

Earlier, as ministers hadn’t made public their property details, the same had drawn public criticism.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

