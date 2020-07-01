Gandaki Province’s coronavirus infection cases tally nears 1000

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today.

The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bharatpur hospital, Chitwan.

According to Gandaki Health Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalparasi, three in Gorkha, eight in Syanjha, three in Baglung and one each in Kaski and Tanahun.

With the new additions, total number of cases in the province has reached 994 while two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

