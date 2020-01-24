PA member Gurung held over criminal case

Bharat Koirala

Pokhara, January 23

Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung, aka Deepak Manange, was detained over a criminal offence case. Police in civvies arrested him from Hotel Paradise in Lakeside this afternoon.

Acting on an FIR filed by All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chairperson Milan Gurung yesterday over beating and ‘indecent behaviour’ meted out to him, Kaski District Administration Office issued an arrest warrant against PA member Gurung today.

According to Kaski District Police Office Chief SP Dan Bahadur Karki, investigation has started with Gurung’s arrest. He is now in the custody of DPO.

PA member Gurung, however, said he didn’t regret slapping the ANFA district chair and that his arrest was a normal process. “Police might have called me to facilitate reconciliation. I am also thinking of filing a complaint against ANFA Chair Gurung, because he has cheated many,” he said.

PA member Gurung had reached Kaski Election Office to vote in the National Assembly election today at about 12:15 pm. It was at around 3:30 pm that police arrested him.

Rajiv is a CPN-UML PA member of Gandaki Province. Though he won election from Manang (B), he couldn’t take oath of office and secrecy for some time.

While on the run over a criminal case, he was arrested in April 2018 and sent to prison. It was only after the Supreme Court’s order that he was freed and sworn in on January 30 last year. He joined the NCP on July 4 last year.

Police informed the PA speaker about Gurung’s arrest. If convicted, he can face up to one year prison term or fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

He had verbally abused and beaten ANFA Kaski Chair Gurung in Bhandardhik yesterday before inauguration of the Chief Minister Football Tournament over poor transportation and accommodation management for footballers who had come from Manang to play in the tournament.

As per the Gandaki Province Assembly regulation 2017, the speaker, if informed of the arrest of a PA member, must inform the PA. Further, the constitution provides that a PA member won’t be allowed to do anything in that capacity or be entitled to privileges as long as he/she is in custody.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook