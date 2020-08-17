Gaura, Teej celebrations restricted in Baitadi

Baitadi, August 16
The COVID-19 crisis management centre in Baitadi has prohibited public celebration of the major festivals of Sudurpaschim such as Gaura and Teej, the festival mainly celebrated by Hindu women, in a bid to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community level.
Baitadi CDO Mohanraj Joshi said the locals were urged not to gather in crowds as per the decision of the government to prevent and control the infection that is rising alarmingly in the country. People have been advised to perform religious rituals at home and stay indoors to help prevent the spread of infection.
The Gaura festival falls on August 26 and Teej on August 21 this year.
Meanwhile, the local administration has decided to ban all sort of events that bring together a large number of people such as seminars, assemblies, workshops and trainings to curb the COV- ID-19 infection in the district.
There are altogether 323 COVID-19 infected persons reported in Baitadi so far.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
