Gautam Buddha Cup 2020 to kick off on December 12

CHITWAN: Gautam Buddha Cup 2020 cricket tournament is taking place at Gautam Buddha international cricket stadium being constructed at Rampur in Bharatpur Metropolitan City of Chitwan.
The tournament, organised by Bagmati Province Cricket Association and coordinated by Chitwan Cricket Association, is scheduled to begin on December 12.
All matches comprising three teams — Team Bagmati, Team Narayani and Team Rapati — will take place at the stadium that is still under construction, informed Bagmati Province Cricket Association’s treasurer Anil Adhikari.
National cricket team captain Gyanendra Mall is leading Team Bagmati while former captain Paras Khadka will be leading Team Narayani.
The first game of the tournament will be played between teams led by Gyanenda Malla and Paras Khadka.
Cricket Association of Nepal is providing technical assistance whereas Bagmati Province Sports Development Committee and Bharatpur Metropolitan City have come forward with financial aid for the tournament.
The tournament has been organised to promote the stadium and also to rejuvenate cricket activities that have been stalled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
