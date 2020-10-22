DINESH SHRESTHA

JAJARKOT: A girl died after falling off a cliff in Chhedagad Municipality-8 of Jajarkot district, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Ranjana Basnet of Ghogi area in Chhedagad-8. According to her family members, she slipped and fell off the cliff while herding goats and collecting grass.

It has been learnt that Basnet was a ninth-grader at local Nepal National Secondary School.

She had lost her mother when she was about one year old.

