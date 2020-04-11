Girl found hanging

Himalayan News Service

NEPALGUNJ: Body of a girl was found hanging from a tree in Nepalgunj Sub-metropolis, Banke, on Thursday.

The 13-year-old girl from Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura, was found hanging from a tree, said police. She was working at the house of police head constable Ruskal Shahi at Shantinagar of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan city.

The body has been kept at Nepalgunj Medical College. She was found dead, hanging with a red shawl from a tree on the premises of the house. “We will find out the cause of the incident after conducting post-mortem,” said DSP Shiv Bahadur Singh.

