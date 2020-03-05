Girl killed in Saptari excavator-hit

Byas Shankar Upadhyay

RAJBIRAJ: A girl died after an excavator hit her at Rajgadh Rural Municipality-5 of Saptari district on Thursday.

Saptari Police have identified the deceased as 15-year-old Alminiya Khatun. According to police, the incident occurred when a JCB excavator stationed at Mallekpur-based MRD brick kiln hit Alminiya, daughter of kiln worker Irshad Ali, critically injuring her. It has been learnt that Ali is an Indian national from Bengal.

Khatun breathed her last on the way to Rajbiraj-based Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, informed Inspector Yamlal Banjade, Assistant Information Officer at District Police Office, Saptari.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook