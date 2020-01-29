‘Girls in Tech’ project launched in State-2

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JANAKPURDHAM: Chief Minister of State-2, Lalbabu Raut, and Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Affair, Rameshwor Ray Yadav, jointly inaugurated the ‘Girls in Tech’ project in State-2 today.

The project was launched under the Skill for Employment Programme assisted by the UK Aid. It has aimed at educating and empowering girls in order to end gender discrimination.

Under the project, leadership training would be provided to the girls for boosting their confidence and competitiveness.

Moreover, it helps to create an environment for skilled human resources to get jobs in companies. A total of 100 students from a poor family would be provided with the scholarships.

