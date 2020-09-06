Golbazaar Municipality to construct corona hospital

SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 5
Golbazaar Municipality in Siraha has started constructing a corona hospital with isolation facility at Choharwa of the district.
Mayor Dev Nath Sah and Deputy Mayor Resham Kumari Thapa laid the foundation stone for the hospital at Choharwa today.
Mayor Sah said construction of the corona hospital has been started after COV- ID-19-infected faced many problems due to lack of a special hospital and isolation centre. He said the municipality had managed the budget on its own for the construction of the hospital.
Sah said the development budget for the fiscal 2020-21 would be used to construct the hospital. “We will work hard to operate the corona hospital and isolation centre within a month,” said Sah.
Sah said the municipality has allocated Rs 91 lakh for establishing the health facility.
He added that the municipality would look for other funding sources if the allocated budget was insufficient.
“We have planned to accomplish the work within the stipulated time,” he said.
A local, Lalit Bahadur Thapa had donated one bigha land for the construction of a trauma centre some ten years ago.
The hospital and the isolation centre will be established on the same land.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
