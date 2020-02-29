Government accords top priority to Sudurpaschim, says president

Himalayan News Service

Dadeldhura, February 28

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today said government had accorded top priority to Sudurpaschim Province in terms of development.

Bhandari today visited Ugratara temple in Dadeldhura and offered puja. She said the province was blessed with rich culture and natural resources as well as popular religious sites.

She urged the media to write about the province for its publicity and recognition at national and international arenas. Addressing a felicitation programme organised jointly by the Dadeldhura Coordination Committee and Amargadhi Municipality, Bhandari said she had visited different districts of the province to help make Visit Nepal Year-2020 a grand success.

Bhandari also urged the local people to take initiative to make their place popular.

