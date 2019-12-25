Govt insincere: Gagan Thapa

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, December 24

Nepali Congress central leader Gagan Thapa today accused the incumbent government of running the state with deceit and dishonesty.

Speaking at a programme organised by Nepal Press Union Tanahun at Damauli, Thapa charged that the government had worked in violation of the constitution. He accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of distributing state coffers to his near and dear ones.

He warned that his party would not remain a mute spectator to the anti-people work of the government.

Thapa held that his party, as the vanguard of democracy, would protest against the government from both the Parliament and the street. He expressed worry over the proliferation of corruption and perversion in the country.

Noting that the government had tabled anti-people bills in the Parliament, Thapa warned of staging protest if those bills were not withdrawn immediately. He argued that the Media Council Bill would restrict freedom of expression and press freedom in the country.

