Government officials committed to end Chhaupadi in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: The government officials, deployed across several government offices in Bajura district, have been spreading awareness about chhaupadi to the service seekers.

Kitu Dhami, 70, a resident Badimalika Municipality-7, who went to the District Ayurvedic Health Centre in Martadi for a check-up was given awareness about chhaupadi. He responded by adding his name in the petition for ending chhaupadi.

Along with the campaign to demolish chhau sheds, the government offices in the district have also taken an initiative to spread awareness about the ill practice, informed Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane. The demolition of chhau sheds only cannot help to tackle the malpractice, spreading awareness about it help people shape their mind, he emphasised.

A decision to bereft the locals, who hold such chhau sheds in their lands, from receiving any kinds of services has also been brought into effect at the local levels.

Door to door visit to check the conditions of chhau sheds is underway, said Deputy Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Tara Khati. Presence of chhau sheds in any household would lead to their facilities’ cut off, she stressed.

Chief of Bajura District Police Office, Tanka Prasad Bhattarai, said chhau sheds have been demolished even by force, where it was necessary.

