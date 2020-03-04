Govt will fulfil commitments, says DPM Pokhrel

Himalayan News Service

Bara, March 3

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwor Pokhrel today said the incumbent government would fulfil promises made to the people.

Inaugurating the newly constructed building of Nijgadh Municipality in Bara today, DPM Pokhrel said Nepal Communist Party (NCP) government had finished preparing the bases of new infrastructure in the past years.

“Now the government is fully dedicated to development and prosperity,” he added. DPM Pokhrel claimed the government had executed a very difficult task with the formation of the three levels of government.

Speaking about the problems of squatters, DPM Pokhrel said the land act was prepared and forwarded to resolve problems of the landless people permanently. “Real squatters will be managed as per the act,” he added. DPM Pokhrel said unmanaged settlement would be managed following the act. “But no one will be left in the lurch in the name of squatters management,” he informed.

DPM Pokhrel said the fast-track and second international airport would be completed in Bara at any cost as these projects were directly linked with the future of the country.

He said expectation would be met if initiative was taken with the identification of the rights of the three levels of government. DPM Pokhrel said it was unusual to expect development activities from the central government.

“It is clearly mentioned in the constitution how and what works have to be carried out,” he said.

