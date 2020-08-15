Govt’s failure to ensure timely fertiliser to hit paddy yield

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 14
The government has not been able to ensure smooth supply of fertiliser and that could dash farmers’ hope of a good yield as paddy plantation was completed in time this year.
Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development had promised farmers that it would distribute fertiliser in time, but it has not been able to keep its word since imports were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to government officials.
However, this is a chronic problem, as farmers have to struggle to get sufficient amount of fertiliser for their crops every year.
Paddy, which is a staple crop, accounts for one-fifth of total agricultural GDP of the country. While the agriculture sector accounts for around one-third of the country’s gross domestic product, paddy accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total agriculture production.
This implies that availability of fertiliser could have limited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on country’s economy.
“We had reminded MoALD about fertiliser before we started plantation. Back then, the ministry had said it had sufficient stock of fertiliser and would import more for it to be delivered by the time plantation was completed,” said Navaraj Basnet, president of National Farmers’ Group Federation.
The ministry has handed over the responsibility of importing and distributing fertilisers to Agriculture Inputs Company and Salt Trading Corporation.
“Both the organisations had said they would provide fertiliser by the end of June, but they could not import it,” he said, adding, “After that they again said that fertiliser would be distributed by the end of July, but it is mid-August and there is no sign of us getting fertiliser.”
The timely plantation and favourable monsoon will have no meaning if farmers are unable to spray fertiliser on the paddy for its proper growth, according to Basnet.
“COVID-19 is just another excuse for the government, since shortage of fertiliser recurs every year,” he said, alleging that farmers are not getting fertilisers because of the irresponsibility of the government rather than the pandemic.
Meanwhile, NFGF has also submitted a memorandum to the federal and local governments requesting authorities to arrange fertiliser as soon as possible.
MoALD has committed to making fertiliser available immediately, Basnet added.
Each year, the country needs around six lakh tonnes of fertiliser and Nepal has to import it from India. But the Indian market has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and factories there are not operating properly. Moreover, import/export to Nepal has also not been eased yet.
Because of all this, fertiliser import has been affected, stated MoALD.
“Production in India has been hit. However, the ministry is doing its level best to import and distribute fertiliser as soon as possible,” said Hari Bahadur KC, spokesperson for MoALD.
For the current fiscal year, the government has allocated a total of Rs 11 billion to import chemical fertiliser.
Kathmandu, August 13 The government has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of victims in the Soti incident. Meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to provide monetary relief to the families of the victims of the incident that occurred on May 23 at Soti, Chaurjahari-8, in Read More...
LIMA: Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest fatality rate in Latin America, according to health ministry data on Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections. There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, vice Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 The monthly salary of Rs 15,000 was barely enough for Keshav Kunwar, a resident of Bhaktapur, to make ends meet. But when the government announced a nationwide lockown in March to control the spread of coronavirus, the party palace he was working for also shuttered, thereby c Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 A religious fair that takes place each year at Gokarneshwor Mahadev Temple, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on the new-moon-day in the month of Bhadra of the lunar calendar has been cancelled this year due to the COVID crisis. This year the event falls on August 19. On this Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The Supreme Court has issued an order to the Government of Nepal, directing it to submit a report, with proposal and action plan, on the management of dysfunctional vehicles and materials dumped on the premises of government offices. In response to a writ petition filed by Read More...
Nawalpur, August 13 Kawasoti Municipality decided to seal the municipal area with effect from 2:00pm today till August 22 after two persons tested positive for COVID infection in Nawalpur. An emergency meeting of the municipality today decided to close all services except health service, ATM a Read More...
Jhapa, August 13 After a doctor at the hospital was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, Mechi AMDA Hospital of Mechinagar, Dhulabari has been sealed from yesterday. This is the first time a doctor has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Mechinagar and the second case of COVID-19 infectio Read More...
Chitwan, August 13 Hotels in Sauraha, the main gateway to Chitwan National Park, have closed within two weeks after reopening. Hotels had reopened on July 30 but have closed again from yesterday. The hotels here had remained closed since March 24 with the imposition of lockdown to stem the Read More...