Govt’s work unprecedented, says PM

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, February 24

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today said his government was doing unprecedented work by according top priority to good governance and development.

Addressing the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Gandaki province-level training programme in Pokhara, the prime minister held that his government was in need of support and positive thinking to expedite his national goal of prosperity and development.

Oli made it clear that his government would not spare anyone involved in corruption. He claimed that his party was walking the path shown by late leaders Madan Bhandari and Pushpalal Shrestha.

He said the country had attained republicanism after 70 years of political struggle and written a constitution through the Constituent Assembly. “Nepal Communist Party has embarked on the journey of socialism which will provide social justice in the country,” he added.

Oli reminded that some voices were being raised against the incumbent constitution, but that was normal. He asked the people to be aware of some people who were spreading rumours of one kind or another. Noting that his government had done unprecedented and visionary work, Oli said the country would start seeing outcome very soon.

At the programme, Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung stressed the need to improve relations between the party and people. He asked party leaders to end intra-party rift and focus on strengthening the party.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook