‘Govt aims to improve standard of life’

Hetauda, February 19

Bagmati Province Chief Minister DorMani Poudel today said the province government was aiming to modify the standard of life through economic and social transformation.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Democracy Day in Hetauda today, CM Poudel said the province government was committed to development and prosperity. He said he was treading the path that the martyrs’ had shown. CM Poudel added that the province government had many opportunities and challenges. He said the long period of political instability had ended and that was an achievement.

CM Poudel claimed that the government has moved ahead with economic transformation. “The government’s works have been answers to those who had hitherto criticised it,” he said. CM Poudel added that waterway and tunnel road would be possible within two years. He said that efforts of the country and assistance from abroad and the private sector was needed for economic development.

CM Poudel said the province government was working on construction of the ring road, development of integrated settlement, construction of 47 police units in 10 districts, establishment of two province-based industries, establishment of industrial corridor, construction of stadium in Hetauda and collection and storage of herbs.

Similarly, the province government has forwarded the plans of Chief Minister People’s Health Check-up Programme, one school one staff nurse, Daughter and Daughter-in-law Higher Education scholarship for quality and e-library in community schools, among others.

