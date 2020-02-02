‘Govt attacking democratic norms’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bhairahawa, February 1

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has accused the government of treading authoritarian path.

Speaking at a condolence meeting marking the 13th day of the death of Nepali Congress Provincial Assembly parliamentarian party leader Baldev Sharma in Rupandehi’s Tilottama Municipality today, the NC leader described the late leader as a democratic leader.

“The government is involved in activities undermining press freedom, human rights, and judiciary, which will in turn put entire democracy at risk,” he said.

Deuba expressed his solidarity with journalists’ agitation against the Media Council Bill. “Our party wants the government to address the legitimate demands of journalists at the earliest,” he said. NC General Secretary Shashanka Koirala and NC parliamentary party Chief Whip Balkrishna Khand also spoke on the occasion and lamented the reluctance of the communist government to accept democratic constitution of the country.

A version of this article appears in print on February 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook