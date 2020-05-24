Govt declares Monday a public holiday for Eid-al-Fitr

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has declared Monday a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan — the month-long fasting.

Government of Nepal had earlier decided on announcing a public holiday on Sunday. However, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, since the moon was not visible from Nepal and south Asia on Saturday the holiday has been postponed for Monday.

The cabinet acted upon a request to correct the holiday from the Muslim Commission and leading to postponement of the date to a day later.

