Govt efforts insufficient to tackle coronavirus crisis: Nepali Congress

KATHMANDU: Drawing the government’s attention towards the coronavirus crisis, main opposition Nepali Congress has indicated that government efforts have remained inadequate in dealing with the present COVID-19 situation in the country and that certain steps need to be taken immediately to counteract its effects.

Issuing a statement, senior NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel said that the party has reviewed the present scenario in the nation and took some important decisions regarding the pandemic, its short and long-term effects, role of the government in tackling the situation, and immediate actions required to deal with the situation.

Analysing the current data corresponding to the coronavirus transmission in Nepal, NC has criticised government’s lax response to the crisis with increasing number of infections and fatalities in the country.

“Despite the support extended by Nepali Congress, media outlets, civil society, general public, we have had to bear unprecedented loss due to government’s inaction, incapability, and insensitivity. Had the government internalised our suggestions and taken required steps when there was time, such a situation would never have arisen.”

The main opposition party went on to say that procurement of necessary medical supplies was not carried out on time, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) which has proven ineffective worldwide are still being carried out in Nepal while Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is not being carried out in adequate numbers, the quarantine facilities established across the country are very mismanaged which has caused maximum transmission to take place within such quarantine facilities resulting in multiple deaths.

“The fact that test results of infected people are coming out positive for the coronavirus after their death or final rites point towards the insufficiency of PCR testing in the country.”

Moreover, the government did not utilise the lockdown as was needed. It did not pay attention towards the quality improvement and capacity building of hospitals. Now, the situation is arising where it is becoming impossible to treat all the infected persons in health facilities. Likewise, healthcare of citizens with other chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and those with injuries is being compromised.

The public has been disturbed by irregularities and corruption taking place in the procurement of medical supplies when the country is reeling under the crisis created by the pandemic, stated the NC.

Furthermore, those in the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus transmission — including health workers, security personnel, those carrying out waste management and sanitation tasks, mediapersons — have neither been provided with adequate safety measures nor are there any policies or plans in place to motivate them to carry out their jobs.

Nepali citizens have been stranded in various countries in the world. The main opposition has criticised government’s inefficiency in rescuing and bringing them back home. Similarly, the party says that those returning from India should have been tested timely and taken to their homes in a safe manner.

Thousands of small and large scale businesses and industries are closed creating unemployment. Many Nepalis are returning back home. This has created a fragile livelihood scenario in the country. In this connection, Nepali Congress has blamed the government of lacking seriousness in minimising the economic crisis in the country.

In short, the party states that the government lacks accountability, sensitivity, seriousness, and capability to tackle the COVID-19 situation the country is facing at present.

In light of the present circumstances, the Nepali Congress demands that the government take certain measures to bring the coronavirus created crisis under control in order to protect the people from its consequences.

The demands from the main opposition include procurement of health supplies, proper management of quarantine facilities, adequate testing through PCR method, and management of health facilities.

Likewise, the party demands that the government bear transparency in its dealings and not promote corruption, proper management of relief, rescue and repatriation of Nepali citizens stranded in various countries, employment creation, agriculture and food security, and announcement of economic relief.

