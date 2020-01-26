Govt employees asked to enrol their children at public schools

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Doti, January 25

Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta said government employees should get their children enrolled at government schools.

He said this while speaking at the foundation-laying programme of Nijamati Karmachari Bidhyalaya being constructed by Sudurpaschim Provincial government.

The school is being constructed at Bagneti of Dipayal Silgadi municipality-4 of the district.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure saying employees, who were drawing their salary from the state treasury were admitting their children at private schools. He said data of government employees throughout Sudurpaschim Province, who have enrolled their children at private schools was being collected.

Chief Minister Bhatta, on the occasion, stressed the need to abolish chhaupadi practice from society.

Those adopting this harmful social practice should be socially boycotted, he said.

Stating that federalism had opened the door to development, he claimed the Provincial government was working to address the needs of the people. Chief Minister Bhatta also suggested that people should monitor works carried out by the government.

The two storeyed school building to be constructed will have six rooms. Its estimated construction cost is Rs 23.9 million. Construction of the building will be completed by December 2021.

