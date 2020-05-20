KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has issued an interim guideline in regard with granting permission to private and community hospitals to conduct COVID-19 test through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) procedures.
As per the guideline, only private and community hospitals registered in the Ministry will be eligible for conducting the tests. Prior to this, on Tuesday, the Ministry decided to allow public health institutions to carry out PCR test for coronavirus.
The guideline allows private and community hospitals to charge not exceeding additional 20 per cent of the purchase price for test. Health institutions inside Kathmandu Valley should obtain permission from the Department of Health Services and in case of institutions outside the Kathmandu Valley, State Health Directorate will grant the permission.
They are allowed to use test kits listed by the National Public Health Laboratory. The Laboratory has listed kits manufactured by seven companies in China, one in the United States of America and one in Canada. If the RDT results in a positive, the respective hospital should make recommendation for a PCR test.
The guideline seeks documentation of RDT tests and presentation of the test reports to the Laboratory on a daily basis. Information to that regard shall be provided to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, as per the demand, for public health purposes.
ABUJA, NIGERIA: The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said.
Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Some have been radicalised and have refused to return. It is feared that some have been used in suicide bombings.
The mass abduction in April 2014 brought international attention to Boko Haram's deadly insurgency in northern Niger
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
Likewise, the CPN-UML entire panel clinched the Municipality Ward No. 11. Krishna Bahadur Tamang has been elected the Ward Chairman in this ward. His closest contender Sanubabu Tamang of the CPN Maoist Centre bagged 385 votes.
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
He claimed that the UML
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
However, th