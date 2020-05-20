KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has issued an interim guideline in regard with granting permission to private and community hospitals to conduct COVID-19 test through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) procedures.

As per the guideline, only private and community hospitals registered in the Ministry will be eligible for conducting the tests. Prior to this, on Tuesday, the Ministry decided to allow public health institutions to carry out PCR test for coronavirus.

The guideline allows private and community hospitals to charge not exceeding additional 20 per cent of the purchase price for test. Health institutions inside Kathmandu Valley should obtain permission from the Department of Health Services and in case of institutions outside the Kathmandu Valley, State Health Directorate will grant the permission.

They are allowed to use test kits listed by the National Public Health Laboratory. The Laboratory has listed kits manufactured by seven companies in China, one in the United States of America and one in Canada. If the RDT results in a positive, the respective hospital should make recommendation for a PCR test.

The guideline seeks documentation of RDT tests and presentation of the test reports to the Laboratory on a daily basis. Information to that regard shall be provided to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, as per the demand, for public health purposes.