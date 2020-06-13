Govt makes public the expenditures related to COVID-19 response

KATHMANDU: Expenditures related to the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection have been made public by the government.
The details of fund allocated and expenses incurred have been made public in accordance to the decision of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) direction committee, stated Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa. He shared the expenditure details in a tweet, on Saturday.
काेराेना राेकथाम, नियन्त्रण र उपचारमा भएकाे खर्च विवरण सीसीएमसी निर्देशन समितिकाे निर्णयअनुसार सार्वजनिक गरिएकाे छ ।
सम्बद्ध सबैमा यथार्थ विवरणमा अाधारित धारणा बनाउन पनि अनुराेध छ । pic.twitter.com/myYPnl3Faw
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) June 13, 2020
According to the document, a total of Rs. 8.39 billion has been expended so far in COVID-19 response through all three levels of government — federal, provincial and local.
Sum of Rs 5.63 billion has been allocated under various headings including medical/health supplies, health infrastructure, mobilisation of human resources, quarantine, and others.
A total of Rs 4.10 billion has been spent through government entities including the Ministry of Health and Population; Defence Ministry; Home Ministry; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Minsitry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Urban Development Ministry; and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.
Province-wise, a total of Rs. 2.002 billion has been allocated for the seven provinces under COVID-19 response fund, out of which Rs 1.3 billion has been expended so far.
Meanwhile, out of a total of Rs. 4.83 billion allocated for the local levels in the country, Rs. 2.98 billion has been spent to fight the transmission of coronavirus infection.
Press Advisor Thapa went on to request the public to form their opinions regarding government expenditure based on these details.
CCMC direction committee, in a press statement issued on Friday, stated that funds have been allocated under various headings by the government for the prevention and control of coronavirus infection. Likewise, the provinces and local levels have been carrying out expenses from their funds in dealing with COVID-19 crisis, the details of which will be made public by the government soon.
Meanwhile, in another context, it said that its serious attention has been drawn towards the ongoing public activities placing various demands on the government. Stating that though it is a democratic right of citizens to gather in peaceful protest, the committee has appealed to the general public to bear in mind the present scenario wherein gathering in large numbers could enhance the risk of coronavirus transmission.
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
