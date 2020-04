Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The federal government has mobilised a medical team of over 30 doctors in Sudurpaschim Province to manage the COVID-19 situation.

As the number of those infected from the novel virus is on the rise, the government, in light of insufficient human resource in the province, has deployed the medical team across hospitals there.

The medical team reached Dhangadhi today on a chartered flight.

As of today, five persons in the province have contracted the coronavirus infection.

