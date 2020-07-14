Govt official held with bribe money in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A government official has been arrested on the charge of taking bribe from service seekers in Kailali district, on Tuesday.

A team deployed from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) apprehended non-gazetted officer Siddha Raj Joshi, information officer of Joshipur Rural Municipality in the district.

According to Top Bahadur Bista, information officer of CIAA’s extended office in Kanchanpur, in coordination with the local administration, Joshi was taken into custody from his rented room in the area.

During the raid, the CIAA team also recovered Rs 85,000 from his room which he had allegedly taken from service seekers in the pretext of facilitating them in skill training, Bista shared.

He further said, preparations are underway to take the person to Kathmandu for investigation.

