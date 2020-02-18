‘Govt performing extraordinarily’

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, February 17

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today claimed the government was doing exceptional work every day.

Addressing the 34th establishment day of Dhulikhel Municipality today, Oli reiterated that that the government was doing exceptional job and ushering in a new era every day. “The government is performing extraordinarily and this is leading the country towards modernity, development, social justice, equality and prosperity,” Oli added.

Oli argued that some people were taken by surprise due to the swift development and wave of change sweeping the nation.

“When I was the prime minister the first time, people did not believe me when I talked about ending load-shedding”, Oli said, adding, “Nepal will soon become self-reliant on electricity and will start exporting power next year.” He claimed the country would export 1,000 megawatt electricity from next year.

Oli further said the government was working for digital Nepal. He said modern technology would be used in development and service sectors to realise the goal of digital Nepal. “Expansion of 4G service to all districts has laid the basis for digital Nepal,” he added.

Oli said that work widening the Bhaktapur-Banepa- Dhulikhel road would start soon. “We shall develop all villages and widen the existing roads,” he said. Oli informed that the government would construct an underground road to end traffic congestion at Koteshwor in Kathmandu.

Earlier, Prime Minister Oli had unveiled the statue of late leader Madan Bhandari at Kavrebhanjyang.

At the programme, Minister of Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota said the government was taking the country to the highway of development and prosperity.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

