Govt refutes reports on China encroaching Nepali territory

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today refuted media reports on Nepal-China border issues and Chinese encroachment of Nepali territory.
The Ministry through its official statement clarified that the news was baseless as there are no supporting evidences in its favour.
“The news allegedly based on the ‘report’ of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, which that Ministry has already refuted and clarified stating that such ‘report’ doesn’t exist and that the subject matter doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction,” the MoFA said in the statement.
Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry asserted that there are no border issues between Nepal and its northern neighbour as all boundaries have already been delineated and settled in the Boundary Treaty of 5 October 1961.
On the missing boundary markers — number 37 and number 38 — it stated that those ‘missing pillars’ were never erected.
MoFA also urged the media to verify their sources before publishing news on sensitive issues as it may jeopardize the relationship between the friendly neighbours.
Government of Nepal will solve any issues that may arises between the two countries through mutual consultation and dialogue, the ministry said.
