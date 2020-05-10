Govt reiterates commitment to resolving boundary issue through diplomatic channels

KATHMANDU: The government has reiterated its commitment to finding a solution to the Nepal-India boundary debate through the diplomatic efforts. The government said it was consistently active to keep the interest of nation and national sovereignty intact.

Presenting the government’s official views about the link road construction by India using Nepali territory Lipu Lekh in Darchula district before the Parliament’s International Relations Committee, Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the government was committed to the causes of nationality, sovereignty, territorial integrity and interest of the nation.

”The government wants to resolve the issues of border dispute with its neighbour India by keeping the principle of sovereign equality and the interest of nation at the center,” Minister Gyawali briefed the meeting.

According to Gyawali, the Kali River which originates in Limpiyadhura is the real origin of the Mahakali river and historic documents, map, facts, Sugauli Treaty and other documents are the evidences supporting this fact.

In the meeting chaired by Committee president Pabitra Niraula Kharel, the members stressed the need of standing together against the dominant attitude of India, taking up the matter to the UN if it could not be resolved through bilateral way, and also consulting with the China about the issue as Lipulekh serves as tri-junction among Nepal, India and China.