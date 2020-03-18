Govt restricts public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As a precaution against the possible spread of COVID-19, the government has restricted public gatherings of more than 25 people at one place.

In line with this decision, people will not be allowed to gather in large numbers at public venues such as party palaces and religious sites, among others.

In addition to this, the government has decided to close down public places such as movie theatres, cultural centres, gymnasiums, night clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, and museums, among others, until April 30.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday afternoon by a high-level coordination committee meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel at Singha Durbar, considering the accelerating global spread of the coronavirus.

Likewise, the committee reached the conclusion that monitoring of the same would jointly be carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Similarly, it has been decided that provision would be made to treat patients at government, community and private hospitals designated by the Ministry of Health and Population, if they contract the infection.

The government has also advised the general public to stay at home except for important works.

Furthermore, passengers in public transportation should not exceed the capacity of seats and people should avoid crowded vehicles. This would be monitored by Nepal Police.

Local Levels (metropolitan city, sub metropolitan cities, municipalities and rural municipalities must take initiatives to sanitise and disinfect public places at regular intervals. Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, provincial government, and local levels will be responsible to monitor this.

Those involved in creating fake shortage of goods, black marketing, adulteration, hoarding will be punished as per law. General public are requested not to buy essential goods and supplies more than necessary as the supply is regular.

Moreover, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls operators are requested to make available sanitizers and other hygiene materials and also to disinfect frequently touched areas such as tables, chairs, railings, toilets, among others and maintain health screening through temperature measurement among other methods.

