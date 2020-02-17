Govt sans real achievements after two years, claims Nidhi

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: Nepali Congress Vice-President Bimalendra Nidhi has said the government has failed to live up to people’s expectations in the past two years since it came to power and has been completely unsuccessful.

Nidhi, while speaking at a press meet organised by Nepal Press Union, Chitwan Chapter, on Monday, pointed out scenarios such as price hike, compromise in peace and security, weak foreign policies, and delayed development, among others.

Furthermore, he said that the current interest of the main opposition was not to change the government. He said, any change in the government was the internal concern of the ruling party. Nidhi claimed that the Nepali Congress was acting in accordance with what is expected from the main opposition party.

“We are not trying to bring down the government. We are busy preparing for our general convention,” he concluded.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook