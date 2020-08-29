‘Govt stakeholders not serious about children’s education’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Educationalist Bidya Nath Koirala said there was no seriousness on the part of any tier of the governments to ensure that students do not miss out on the academic year.

He said even parents, students and teachers’ associations were not doing anything to pressure the government to ensure that students do not miss out on the academic year due to COV- ID-19 pandemic.

“The government can easily condense the syllabus of students and teachers can teach lessons in two months that otherwise could be taught in six months. Why cannot we condense one semester from six months to two months, given the extraordinary situation of the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic?” he asked.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

