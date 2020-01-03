Government suggested heeding street children

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRATNAGAR: At a programme on ‘child rights: basis of prosperous Nepal’ organized by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare here Friday, government’s announcement of street children-free country, they underscored the need that all three-tier of governments must work in unison to ensure rights to the street children.

The participants at the programme also showed concern that even the children from a neighbouring country, India, were entering Nepal. So, the government could also think over it and devise programmes accordingly.

Minister of Social Development at State, Jeevan Ghimire, viewed that the children’s homes need to categorized and their needs fulfilled accordingly.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook