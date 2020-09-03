Govt to amend local government act

Kathmandu, September 2
The Government of Nepal is preparing to make an amendment to the Local Government Operation Act-2017, to make it consistent with other prevailing laws.
The Ministry of Federal Affairs has written to the Association of District Coordination Committees, Municipal Association of Nepal and National Association of Rural Municipalities, seeking their opinions and suggestions with regard to the proposed amendment.
The Federal Affairs Section of the MoFAGA said the amendment was aimed at making it consistent with constitutional provisions and other laws in force. “The MoFAGA will incorporate opinions and suggestions received from the concerned stakeholders on need basis,” it said in a letter sent to ADCC, MAN and NARM yesterday.
Joint Secretary Suresh Adhikari, MoFAGA spokesperson said the government was preparing to make necessary amendments to the act after some of the provisions in it contracted other federal and provincial laws. “We are also holding consultations with the stakeholders. The act was made before enactment of many federal and provincial laws and hence, it contracted the provisions of the other laws now,” he said.
Officials said provisions related to forests, land reform, education and tax stipulated in the act were not consistent with the federal and provision laws. There has been duplication and confusion in collection of taxes and fees in all three levels of the government — federal, provincial and local — due to contradiction in constitutional and legal provisions.
Schedule-9 of the constitution has the provision of tourism fee as the concurrent power of the federal, provincial and local levels, but the revenue generated is termed ‘concurrent power’ in some places and ‘exclusive power’ in other places, thereby resulting in confusion in collection of tourism related tax and fee.
Section 55 of the act requires all levels to levy integrated property tax.
Most of the rural municipalities and municipalities made preparations to impose integrated property tax accordingly.
However, the Finance Act substituted the integrated property tax with property tax later. Various provinces and local levels have been exercising the power to levy taxes on their own accord. Some of the provincial and local levels had been imposing taxes beyond the legal boundary, while others had yet to exercise their powers despite having tax potentialities.
According to a study conducted by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, many rural municipalities have implemented the tax system without adequate preparation and discussion with stakeholders.
“Prevailing laws do not have the provision of tax on transportation of agricultural, livestock and forest products as practiced before, but some local levels are still not clear whether they should levy tax on such products,” it states.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 Chief district officers of the three districts in Kathmandu valley may recommend that the government ease the lockdown, resulting from prohibitory orders in place, from Thursday. They have been holding virtual meetings to dwell on the issue. The final decision to ease th Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1 Three police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended until an investigation in connection with the death of Bijay Ram in police custody is completed. Bijay Ram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Niranjan Ram. Niranjan Ram was found mu Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1 The fast-unto-death launched by leaders of the Dalit community over the alleged ‘murder’ of a Dalit youth in police custody has entered the fourth day today in Rautahat. In connection with the August 15 murder of Niranjan Ram, 20, of Garuda Municipality, police fr Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1 Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19. The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Read More...
JHAPA, SEPTEMBER 1 Doctors, nurses and staffers at Mechi Hospital in Jhapa district have staged a protest for not receiving risk allowance pledged by the government for those working in the frontline in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Irate health workers today wore black arm bands in a symboli Read More...
BARCELONA: La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical. Messi's failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-ye Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...