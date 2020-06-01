Govt to forward proposal for mobilisation of Nepali Army to the President

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has decided to forward the proposal for the mobilisation of Nepali Army to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar had decided to rope in the Nepali Army in Covid-19 concentrated areas to ensure stringent implementation of the lockdown as well as for better management of quarantine facilities.

The President is constitutionally the supreme commander of the Nepali Army, and as such, its mobilisation requires president’s seal of approval.

In this regard, PM Oli met with President Bhandari this morning to discuss the matter.

The provision for army mobilisation – Article 267 (6) of the Constitution of the Nepal (2015) states,

“The President on the recommendation of the National Security Council and pursuant to a decision of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers, can declare the mobilisation of Nepal Army in cases where a grave emergency arises in regard to the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Nepal or the security of any part there of, by war, external aggression, armed rebellion or extreme economic disarray.”

The issuance of the order must be legitimised by the House of Representatives (HoR) within a month after the date of such declaration.

Meanwhile, the National Defence Force has condemned the government’s attempt to further empower the prime minister by giving him the “sole authority” to deploy the Army. Claims are being made that the decision was taken without holding a meeting of the National Security Council.

The National Security Council comprises the ministers for defence, home, foreign and finance along with the chief secretary and the Army chief, which is chaired by the Prime Minister.

In the same manner, the main opposition — Nepali Congress (NC) — too has expressed discontent, objecting the provision of giving the prime minister the power to deploy the Army.

