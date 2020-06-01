Govt to forward proposal for mobilisation of Nepali Army to the President

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has decided to forward the proposal for the mobilisation of Nepali Army to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar had decided to rope in the Nepali Army in Covid-19 concentrated areas to ensure stringent implementation of the lockdown as well as for better management of quarantine facilities.
The President is constitutionally the supreme commander of the Nepali Army, and as such, its mobilisation requires president’s seal of approval.
In this regard, PM Oli met with President Bhandari this morning to discuss the matter.
The provision for army mobilisation – Article 267 (6) of the Constitution of the Nepal (2015) states,
“The President on the recommendation of the National Security Council and pursuant to a decision of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers, can declare the mobilisation of Nepal Army in cases where a grave emergency arises in regard to the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Nepal or the security of any part there of, by war, external aggression, armed rebellion or extreme economic disarray.”
The issuance of the order must be legitimised by the House of Representatives (HoR) within a month after the date of such declaration.
Meanwhile, the National Defence Force has condemned the government’s attempt to further empower the prime minister by giving him the “sole authority” to deploy the Army. Claims are being made that the decision was taken without holding a meeting of the National Security Council.
The National Security Council comprises the ministers for defence, home, foreign and finance along with the chief secretary and the Army chief, which is chaired by the Prime Minister.
In the same manner, the main opposition — Nepali Congress (NC) — too has expressed discontent, objecting the provision of giving the prime minister the power to deploy the Army.
MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind. Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar. She captioned it as: "'I am the man who can'. 'Wonder Woman' has a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The second lineup of K-pop stars for KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER was revealed on May 30, and by the looks of it, the online concert is going to a grand affair. Power girl groups MAMAMOO and EVERGLOW will be setting the stage on fire, while boy groups Stray Kids, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korea's most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project. Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of '90s girl group FIN.K.L, and s Read More...
HONG KONG: A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan In Read More...
MOSCOW: Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, the health minister was quoted as saying on Saturday as authorities approved the country's first anti-COVID-19 drug. Russia has the world's third-highest toll of coronavirus i Read More...
Kathmandu, May 31 The National Human Rights Commission has sent its own team to Jajarkot and Rukum West to probe the Soti incident where five people died and one went missing over an inter-caste marriage dispute. The NHRC, issuing a press statement today, said the team would be led by Deputy D Read More...
Pokhara, May 31 Various cities of China have helped Pokhara metropolis with health materials worth 79,000 US Dollars. Mayor Man Bahadur GC said the metropolis had established relationship of brotherhood with different cities of China. He said nine types of health materials had reached Pokh Read More...