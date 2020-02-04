Govt unwilling to amend statute, says Yadav

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Gaighat, February 3

Chairman of Samajwadi Party Upendra Yadav today said that his party had quit the KP Sharma Oli-led government after it did not take an initiative to amend the constitution.

Speaking at a press conference organised at Gaighat, Udayapur, Yadav held that constitution amendment was the need of the hour and the government should start its work of amending the statute to fulfil the demands of Madesi people.

Yadav stressed the need to change the election system as the country had not witnessed economic and social transformation. He argued that the government had failed miserably as the country was mired in corruption.

He alleged that the government was trying to impose totalitarianism as it was formulating laws and rules violating the letter and spirit of the statute.

Yadav also said that his party’s unity with Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal would come to an end as soon as the unity process reached the final stage.

He said Parliament should approve America’s assistance — Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact immediately.

He said that his party would vote for the MCC if it were tabled by the government in the House of Representatives.

