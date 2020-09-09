‘Govt won’t allow schools to become COVID hotspots’

NUWAKOT, SEPTEMBER 8
Minister of Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has said that the government will stop schools from being the hotspots of coronavirus infection.
Addressing a virtual programme organised in Nuwakot today on the occasion of International Literacy Day, Minister Pokharel said that alternative teaching methodology would be adopted for stopping schools from being the hotspots of coronavirus infection.
“Classes can be run at present in districts where infection cases are low but it will be too difficult to contain the virus if it spreads at the school-level. We have limited means and resources. So, we have to opt for distance-education,” Minister Pokhrel added.
He was of the view that physical presence of students at schools was not likely in the present context.
On the occasion, Pokharel also argued that there was no option but to introduce modern technology and system for continuing educational activities.
To effectively run alternate and distance education, coordination between all three layers of government is vital, said the minister and asked the local levels to prepare plans for continuing teaching-learning activities.
Imparting education traditionally in the time of coronavirus infection is not possible, he said while adding that the government was working to ensure right to education in the time of crisis.
Minister Pokhrel, on the occasion, said that Posta Bahadur Bogati School would be run in Nuwakot district.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: Amid COVID-19 crisis, construction work at the much-awaited Nagdunga tunnel connecting Sisnekhola in Dhading with Kispidi in Thankot has gained momentum. Director General Arjun Jung Thapa at Department of Roads (DoR) said digging of the tunnel from both sides in Dhading and Kathmandu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 48,138 as 902 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total infected, 307 are women while 595 are male. A large number of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2287 people tested negative for the infection Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 396 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total new cases, 300 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 38 and 58 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Rea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project is likely to take three more months for its completion. The deadline of the project to complete the remaining tasks is on November. The Ministry of Water Supply had targeted to complete the project last year but it could not Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 788,174 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
BERN: The Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla will go ahead in Budapest with spectators as planned and foreign fans will be allowed into the country provided they can produce a negative COVID-19 test, UEFA said on Monday. The European soccer body confirmed in a statement that tic Read More...
LONDON: Batsman Jos Buttler will not play in the third Twenty20 international against Australia after leaving the team's bio-secure bubble to be with his family, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. Opener Buttler anchored England's chase of 158 on Sunday, remaining unbeate Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India on September 8 in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case while her legal team has slammed central agencies for "hounding" a l Read More...