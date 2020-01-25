‘Govt working to implement MCC’

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, January 24

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the government has been working to implement the US government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Speaking at a party cadres’ training organised in Nawalpur’s Daldale today, the NCP co-chair clarified that the government was cautious about accepting MCC without compromising national interest.

“There has been controversy regarding the programme. In the case of other countries, where the US has implemented MCC programme, it included military strategy in the MCC proposal,” he said, adding, “We’ve received 10-point clarification from the US government. We’re committed to keeping our national interests in our mind while implementing the programme,” Dahal said.

According to the ruling party co-chairperson, the unification process of the party will be finalised by the upcoming central committee meeting of the party.

“Once the unification process is complete, we will start a nationwide training campaign for party cadres,” he said.

Dahal expressed happiness at the results of the National Assembly elections.

