Guinness record holder Khagendra dies

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 17

Khagendra Thapa Magar, a one-time Guinness world record holder for being the shortest man in the world, died at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara today. He was 27.

A permanent resident of Baglung’s Dhulluwaskot, Khagendra had been living in Pokhara’s Sirjanachowk. Following some health complication due to cold, he was admitted to the hospital yesterday. According to Khagendra Thapa Magar Foundation Chairperson Min Bahadur Rana Magar, Khagendra died in the afternoon in the course of treatment. He was being treated in the ICU ward.

Doctors involved in his treatment have attributed his death to pneumonia. Khagendra, who could not gain weight and height as per his age, had breathing complications.

Khagendra had got his name recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records on 14 October 2010. Measured at 22.04 inches in height by the Guinness Book of World Records team, he was recognised as the ‘shortest man’ in the world back then and offered a medal.

His record was officially certified only after six months, owing to the provision that the record holder must be at least 18 years of age.

Born as the son to Rup Bahadur Thapa Magar and Dhanamaya, Khagendra was just 600grams at birth on 14 October 1992. He was declared as the brand ambassador of Nepal Tourism Year 2011. He had visited the UK with government team to promote tourism in Nepal.

A version of this article appears in print on January 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook