Hailstorm, rain flattens crops in Bajura

BAJURA: Pre-mature monsoon rainfall packed with heavy hailstorm dealt a serious blow to the farmers in Bajura district on Wednesday as it destroyed winter crops and vegetables.
“The district has been witnessing hailstorm since past one and a half weeks. However, today’s heavy hailstorm has completely destroyed the crops,” lamented a farmer of Badimalika Municipality-8.
The farmers seem tensed as the hailstorm has taken a toll on the vegetables too in addition to damaging ripe wheat crops.
The coronavirus lockdown has already created a crisis for the farmers and the loss consequential to hailstorm atop the COVID-19 crisis could lead to a hand to mouth problem for the farmers.
The wheat crops were almost ready for harvesting, however the hailstorm has completely destroyed the crops, shared another farmer.