Hailstorm, rain flattens crops in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Pre-mature monsoon rainfall packed with heavy hailstorm dealt a serious blow to the farmers in Bajura district on Wednesday as it destroyed winter crops and vegetables.

“The district has been witnessing hailstorm since past one and a half weeks. However, today’s heavy hailstorm has completely destroyed the crops,” lamented a farmer of Badimalika Municipality-8.

The farmers seem tensed as the hailstorm has taken a toll on the vegetables too in addition to damaging ripe wheat crops.

The coronavirus lockdown has already created a crisis for the farmers and the loss consequential to hailstorm atop the COVID-19 crisis could lead to a hand to mouth problem for the farmers.

The wheat crops were almost ready for harvesting, however the hailstorm has completely destroyed the crops, shared another farmer.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook